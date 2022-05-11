First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of First Solar, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: FSLR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against First Solar, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FSLR stocks, concerns whether certain First Solar directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of its newest "Series 6" solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, First Solar common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020.



