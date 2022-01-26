First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Investor Alert: New Deadline in Lawsuit

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), filed a lawsuit over alleged Securities Laws violations by First Solar, Inc.



On January 15, 2020, Barclays reported that First Solar, Inc. had seemingly been priced-out of the U.S. solar market, and that the Company had obfuscated its rapidly declining market share through misleading financial reporting.



On February 6, 2020, Barclays further reported that First Solar, Inc's aggressive attempts to win back market share were leading to lower Project Development contract prices and cutting into the Company's margins.



Then, on February 20, 2020, First Solar, Inc. announced that it was exploring a sale of its Project Development business. Further, First Solar, Inc. acknowledged that it was experiencing "challenges with regard to certain aspects of the overall cost per watt" and that the Company would no longer be disclosing a discrete cost per watt for its Series 6 units.



The plaintiff claims that between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020, the Defendants made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of its newest "Series 6" solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, First Solar common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



