First Team Sports Showcases Basketball Equipment as Sport Surges in Popularity

Roth says his company has seen a surge in sales over the last five years like nothing he's seen before. The company has grown so much, they have grown out of their locations twice. "For over 15 years, First Team Sports Inc. has been the premier designer and manufacturer of basketball hoops and accessories for competition, recreational, and residential play. You'll find our goals in playgrounds, rec buildings and field houses all over the country." Says Roth. "The sport of basketball is only growing, along with some now expanding sports like lacrosse. There are only a few select places you can go to get competition glass basketball goals, backboards, playground and specialty backboards and wall and column padding. We don't just carry it, we specialize in it, offering a variety of different types."



With the popularity of basketball sweeping the country, outdoor courts are being utilized by youth organizations and even law enforcement to turn juvenile offenders from crime to something more worthwhile. With the sport of basketball, teens are able to concentrate on sportsmanship, teamwork and hard work, a far cry from the days of gangs and crime.



Courts for use in a backyard or outside in a play area, along with spectator benches are easy to install, says Roth. "First Team believes in making high quality, durable sports equipment that is also safe, affordable, and easy to install and use. We offer a huge selection of sporting goods for sale, including adjustable and portable basketball systems, indoor or outdoor basketball equipment, and backboard systems for swimming pools. Every rim, backboard, and post is backed with the First Team warranty, and expert advice is only a phone call away."



About First Team Sports, Inc

In business since 1996, First Team Sports is now known as one of the finest manufacturers of outdoor and indoor basketball equipment in the country. First Team Sports' reputation as a basketball manufacturer has grown to encompass other sports such as soccer and volleyball. First Team Sports' dedication to quality assurance, commitment to MADE IN THE USA, fast and friendly customer service and network of over 1000 dealers nationwide, are the cornerstones of First Team Sports' widespread growth across all sports categories.