First Time Author Releases a New Fantasy Fiction Novel for Avid Fantasy Readers

Phnom Penh, Cambodia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- First time fantasy author Mealea Mathews has just released "The King's Throne: The Elysian Blade of Truth." The novel is an adventure fantasy quest on Kindle and in print.



To celebrate the release, Mealea has decided to promote the book through a book giveaway on Goodreads from May 5, May 20, 2014. The book, "The Kings Throne 1: The Elysian Blade of Truth" will be available for entrants from the US, UK, CA, AU, and several other countires.



Mealea’s book is a rousing fantasy epic filled with magic, adventure, and secrets. It opens in a time of great peace in the kingdom of Aldamanis. The humans and dwarves have forged a prosperous alliance over the years, and King Alexi and Queen Andrea are pure and good rulers. However, when their trusted dwarven servant, Grys, is charmed by an evil sorceress, things start to fall apart, and King Alexi is imprisoned, while Queen Andrea finds herself bound in servitude to the mysterious and volatile Zan, who is on a passionate and dangerous quest to restore a wrong from the past.



E. Lucus, Amazon top 1000 reviewer wrote, “The King’s Throne” sits perfectly in a traditional fantasy genre, while still being fresh and exciting. The action scenes (like a fierce battle with a frost behemoth) keep the plot moving on a scene-to-scene level, while the mystery of the abandoned dwarven city, and the disappearance of the elves as a race keeps your interest in the overall plot."



During an Interview with Fire and Ice Book Tours, the author commented, "Whilst I enjoy teaching, writing has been my passion. I've always wanted to publish." They went on to say, "I particularly like fantasy novels, and I'm so happy to be releasing my first book in print. It's wonderful to hold it in your hands." Mealea then finished by saying, "I know it's a great story. The characters are strong, and the plot is multilevel. Given the right exposure, this novel could make it as a best seller."



Mealea's work has been likened to the work of authors Terry Brooks or David Farland by a Goodreads reader. Also, an Online Book Club.org reviewer stated, "...The plot twists were refreshingly surprising, the mythological creatures enticing, and as a lover of fantasy, this book was thematic and inspiring, revelatory and though-provoking. With each turn of events, each chapter, I constantly found myself wondering just who this author was that had somehow been able to fashion such a magnificent work. If there were ever a cataclysm so great as to cause for a fractional selection of books to preserve for humanity, reflecting man’s greatest talents and admirable art, this book would be among its paramounts. I cannot stress the inadequacy of this review, you simply must read it for yourself! Mealea Mathews has outdone herself in this epic tale, creating for herself a reader’s expectation of equal grandiosity in her works to come!"



Mealea's fantasy book, ”The King's Throne 1: The Elysian Blade of Truth”, is available througt Amazon and Createspace distribution outlets.



About Mealea Mathews

Mealea Mathews is a qualified educational instructor who received a teaching degree in 2007 from Edith Cowan University.



CONTACT:

Stephen E. Dew

Email: hbicambodia@hbicambodia.com