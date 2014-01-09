First Time Filmmaker Paul Emmanuel Wins Accolade Competition

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- “The Maid” is a thought provoking coming of age drama that tells the story of an emotionally troubled teenager who gets into a passionate relationship with the older French woman working in his father’s house. “The Maid” was produced by 721 Productions.



“The cast and crew are ecstatic and deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the Accolade Competition as a validation of their hard work” Paul Emmanuel said. “This is the first step of success for “The Maid” and we hope that this will help us bring the movie to wider audiences.”



The Accolade recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the Accolade and a list of recent winners can be found at www.theaccolade.net



In winning an Accolade, Paul Emmanuel joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award. Thomas Baker Ph.D who chairs The Accolade, had this to say about the latest winners, “The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world. The Accolade helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptionally high quality of entries. The goal of The Accolade is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”



For more information visit 721 Productions’ website at www.721productions.com or The Maid’s website at www.themaidfilm.com



You can also watch the trailer here.