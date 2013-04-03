First Time Home Buyer Grants for New Home Owners - Qualify to Buy 1st Home

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Real-estate-yogi.com has some information about this subject that it is happy to share, such as:



- Have a Mortgage Lender

- HUD Grant Connection

- Federal Grant Money

- Writing the Best Grant Application



Secure a Mortgage Financer



The first step in purchasing a home is to get a lender to finance the purchase, because even the most generous first home buyer’s grants won’t cover the entire cost of the home. Be sure to get the lowest possible interest rates on the mortgage to save a bit of money. Next, visit the HUD website to find out what kind of grants there are for a first time home purchaser. Many of these grants exist; it all depends on one’s circumstances as to which ones are obtainable.



HUD Grant Options



The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) can connect people from any state with first home buyer grants. Go to HUD’s website and choose the state one abides in. The site will show how to link up with Housing Authorities that can point a person in the right direction for grants. There are also several other grants one can find out about, including one from Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant Program, which is a new funding source.



Federal First-Time Buyers’ Gifts



A great deal of free money is available for help with closing costs and down payments. Look to HUD’s Homes and Communities program. Anyone looking into a grant for a first time home buyer should definitely check this out. Another choice is to search the federal government’s direct website for more options. There are grants available from agencies such as the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Commerce, and the National Archives and Records Administration, to name a few. Go to Grants.gov to learn of other funding providers.



Writing the Perfect Grant Request



Many people are looking for a 1st time home buyer’s grant, so one must write the best grant application to win what needs. Be sure to understand the specific conditions the grant organization supplies prior to drafting the request. Include the type of project the grant will fund, how the money will be disbursed, and one’s qualifications. Print the request on thick, white paper and sign it appropriately.



