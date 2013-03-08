First Time Home Buyers - Real Estate Investor Advises "Get Finances in Order"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- As America gears towards recovery, many would-be first time home buyers across all states are looking to the internet for qualified advice on how to go about with the transaction. Boston-based real estate investor and entrepreneur Jennifer Cribsly has come up with a website that addresses such need.



The website, http://www.firstbuyerprograms.com, has been providing home buyers with valuable information on state-sponsored grants for first time property buyers, low-interest loans, agent directories and other programs and resources. Thousands have been able to get their home of choice following Cribsly’s advice.



“Know your finances before you start looking. By having an idea of how much you can offer for a down payment and talking to a bank to see how much you can get pre-approved for a loan, you will know what types of houses you will be able to look at,” wrote Cribsly in her newsletter. “When you are getting ready to apply for a mortgage, try to make sure that you can document as much of your assets as possible. If you can have a paper trail of where your savings came from as well as what other income will be available after you put down your down payment, it will make it easier for you to get a loan.”



She recommends checking one’s credit standing through a reputable credit bureau, such as those listed in the website http://www.annualcreditreport.com, and clear up any red flags that may affect one’s creditability and qualification for first time home buyer grants and loans long before even thinking about looking for a place to buy.



With a budget clear in mind, Cribsly recommends to locating an agent with a proven record for connecting customers with resources like state-sponsored loans, grants and programs. Real estate agents found in the directory at First Time Home Buyer have been rated by the public.



About FirstBuyerPrograms.com

First Time Home Buyer, based in Boston, MA, is a leading provider of informational resources for prospective first time home owners nationwide. their online services focus on providing accurate guidelines and information to help renters make the transition to property ownership.



About Jennifer Cribsly

Jennifer Cribsly is a self-employed property investor. She has helped hundreds of families acquire financial assistance in buying their first residence. Criblsy may be reached by email through manager@firstbuyerprograms.com.



