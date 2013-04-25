First Time Payroll SoftwareCustomersOfEzPaycheck 2013 Can Rest Easy with User Friendly Updates

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Designed with simplicity in mind, ezPaycheck payroll software is the simple, flexible and affordable payroll tax solution for small businesses and accountants. To shorten the learning curve for the first time PC payroll system customers, halfpricesoft.com developers updated ezPaycheck 2013 with several new features:



- The new intuitive graphical interface and form level buttons are so user-friendly that first time customers without an accounting background can start doing payroll immediately after installation. There is no long learning curve like there usually is with financial software.



- New database backup remind screen will speeds up secure back-up and prevent data loss to viruses, spyware and computer crashes



- New YTD feature makes it easy for small businesses to start computer payroll software, even in mid-year.



“Many of our customers are small business owners that have fewer than 30 people on staff and don’t have an accountant. We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-customers who are not professional accountants and payroll tax expert, so small businesses can set up ezPaycheck quickly and easily.”



ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP, 2008, 2003, 2000 and Me. Employers and HR managers what are looking ways to automate payroll task can test-drive the easy-to-use, flexible features of ezPaycheck payroll software for free athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp with no credit carded needed and no obligation.



EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



- Supports multiple accounts with no extra charge.



- Support network access



Priced at $89 per installation ($59 for current 2012 customers), ezPaycheck 2013 is affordable for any businesses. For a limited time, Halfpricesoft.com is offering a combo pack that includes both the 2012 and 2013 editions is available for just $90.



Payroll tax calculations are complicated, but payroll software for small firms can be straightforward, easy and user-friendly. Halfpricesoft.com welcome new customers to download ezPaycheck and start the 30-day free test drive at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.