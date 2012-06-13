First Time Quality, LLC Announces New Welding and Steel Fabrication Quality Control Plans

Crofton, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- First Time Quality (http://www.firsttimequality.com) has offered submittal-ready quality plans, programs, and manuals for construction quality and safety compliance since 2002. Today, First Time Quality announces the expansion of its line of construction quality plans with welding and steel fabrication quality control plans suitable for steel fabricators and erectors, pipe fabricators, and piping and pipeline companies.



The plans were also developed for companies that use certified welders and certified welding inspectors that must meet AISC Certification requirements.



Welding/Steel Fabrication features include: Policies, procedures and forms for conformance with AWS, ASTM, ASME, AWWA, and NFPA Regulatory Codes Including:



- ASME B31.1 for Power Piping, ASME B31.3 for Process Piping, and AWS D1.1/D1.1M for Structural Welding

- Lot Controlled Materials and Heat Traceability Procedures and Forms

- (33) inspection forms w/checkpoints from CSI Divisions 5, 22, and 23



Using document assembly software and its large library of QA/QC modules, the company can quickly customize trade-specific specialty plans to meet the needs of different companies within the construction industry.



Ed Caldeira, founder of First Time Quality, explained, “We’ve designed our new plans to meet the unique needs of welding and structural steel fabricators. Each quality plan we prepare includes welding regulatory codes, industry standards, personnel qualifications, and inspection and testing standards. Each also includes a set of inspection forms for Metals (CSI division 05) and whatever other divisions our client works in.”



“Ed’s ability to quickly produce personalized plans that meet contract specifications, industry requirements, and company practices is unmatched in the construction industry,” stated Pat Caldeira, Ed’s wife and business partner. “Ed decides what details a plan should include. I merge company and project information and the company logo into a completed document. Our clients get a very professional looking, one-of-a-kind plan – all for about the same price as one of those one-size-fits-all stock plans.”



Over the years, First Time Quality has developed a wide-range of industry experience preparing plans for over 45 different construction specialties. Visitors to the First Time Quality website can download samples for a variety of plans or call and speak directly with Ed Caldeira for more information.



For more information please visit: http://www.firsttimequality.com



About First Time Quality



First Time Quality, LLC was founded by Ed Caldeira in 2002. Ed is a pioneer in the development of construction quality and safety systems using ISO 9000 principles.



The term first time quality represents the highest level of quality attainable. First Time Quality creates products to help their customers achieve first time quality results.



While their customers range in size from small to large construction companies, as a small entrepreneurial business, they can relate to the challenges of small to mid-size construction companies.



As a result, the company is dedicated to providing highly professional quality and safety products that smaller companies can afford and larger construction companies would be proud to call their own.



About Ed Caldeira

Ed Caldeira has over 25 years of experience in construction quality and safety assurance, and has worked with countless general contractors, specialty subcontractors, and homebuilders to help them improve their quality and safety programs.



Passionate about quality, Ed's greatest pleasure comes from working with companies of all sizes to develop, improve, and implement quality and safety programs either on-site or over-the-web.



He is author of over 50 publications in construction industry journals, books, and research reports. Ed pioneered the design and field development of construction subcontractor quality and safety assurance systems based on ISO 9000 principles.



His past work experience includes over nine years as the Director of Quality for the National Association of Home Builders.



While there, Ed established the National Housing Quality Award and the NAHB subcontractor certification programs.



Included among Ed's publications are Quality Systems Implementation, a Trade Contractor Case Study and A Quality System for Wood Frame Contractors, both published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.