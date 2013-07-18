First Two Books Launched in the Birthday in a Book Party Planning Series

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- BAM! Publishing announced today the launch of Birthday in a Book, a all-in-one children’s party planning series. The first two books in the series of themed party guides are being released today; Princess Tea Party and Mad Scientist. This breakthrough series puts all you need to know in your hands in one convenient, easy to use handbook. Features include, full printable packages, detailed instructions and picture tutorials for crafts, easy-to-follow ideas that can also be used for other celebrations or events, themed recipes and “Make It” or “Buy It” options that fit almost any budget.



The Make It chapter guides moms in easy step-by-step instructions with detailed picture tutorials. “Little Helpers” will have a blast working with mom on many money-saving crafts like paper flower centerpieces, tulle pom-poms, and a surgical glove chandelier. Use the “printables” for invitations, biohazard labels, princess crowns, bow ties, food labels, much, much more. As an added feature the Buy It chapter has the average price listed and links to where you can order the items online.



“…[Birthday in a Book] has everything! My favorite is how she [Angie Morrissey] sets a schedule for the party. That’s something I always have a hard time getting together once my kids party has started.” says Lindsay of Hot City Cool Mom blog.



As far as we know, no other book provides a countdown for party preparation as clear and comprehensive as is found in this series of books. Moms can relax as the Birthday in Book series provides a detailed schedule for party preparation and a schedule for the actual party, too.



“Many friends have told me that they want to plan parties like mine but didn’t know where to start. I was surprised to find that there weren’t any books available that gave parents the tools needed to create a themed birthday party. That is when Birthday in a Book was born!” says author, Angie Morrissey who is a graphic designer, crafter, party planner and lover of all things inspirational.



The children’s party planning series will be releasing the first eight books of the series in 2013. The two eBook titles; Princess Tea Party and Mad Scientist Birthday are available now. In August of 2013, Superhero Birthday Bash and Night Owl Sleepover will be released. Over the Rainbow and Diggin' for Dinosaur's will be released in September 2013. Let’s Go Camping! and Under the Sea will be released in November 2013. Paperback editions of the entire series are scheduled for release in spring 2014.



The eBooks are available for $8.95 at Amazon, Kobo, Nook, and iStore.



About Birthday In A Book

Birthday in a Book is party planning eBook series. It is the first and only book on the market today that includes everything needed to recreate a themed birthday party. Each of the book series includes a printable package, step-by-step instructions for crafts, easy to make recipes, & Make It or Buy It options to fit any budget. The easy-to-follow ideas and crafts are also geared towards getting the kids involved and can also be used for play dates, school functions, holidays, at-home-crafts, and more! Also included are helpful general tips for making any child's birthday party a delight rather than an ordeal, including schedule suggestions, craft tips, standard decorations, budgeting, setting the pace, and more.



http://www.birthdayinabook.com

https://www.facebook.com/BirthdayInABook