Firstbuy.com Offers Genuine Products Such as Gaming Accessories, PC Peripherals and Razer Products in the UAE

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Firstbuy.com is an online trading and distribution service company that offers online purchase of electronics and accessories. They have over two decades of experience in online sales of PC peripherals, Razer products and gaming accessories, with direct contacts with manufacturers, authorized dealers, accredited distributors and resellers. Thus, they offer customers genuine products and absolute confidence in their services. Inclusively, they distribute electronics and accessories globally. From daily deals, special offers and innovative products, customers' shopping experiences are shaped and their lifestyle updated and upgraded.



Answering a query about their services on offer, Firstbuy.com's spokesperson commented, "We are a trading and distribution service company. We offer products such as computer components, audio accessories, as well as gaming accessories. We offer different payment options, ranging from the use of credit or debit card or cash on delivery payment as per the convenience of the customers."



Firstbuy.com has various gaming accessories and gaming chair products, such as Thermaltake level 20 RGB Battlestation, Thermaltake U-Fit Black & Red Gaming, Thermaltake U comfort Black & Red, and more. Thus, customers can easily purchase their gaming accessories in UAE at Firstbuy.



The spokesperson of Firstbuy.com further commented, "At firstbuy, we provide various gaming accessories, gaming chairs and Razer products. These products are in different categories, with different prices and easy payment options on our platform. We also offer shipping and delivery services with standard and premium charges. Orders are delivered within two business days and our customers also have the option of picking their orders directly from our delivery partners' offices".



For computer accessories, Firstbuy.com offers Razer wireless mouse charging dock chroma, Razer ergonomic wrist rest for full-sized and Razer wrist pro for full-sized keyboard and many more computer accessories. At Firstbuy.com, broadcasters can also purchase their Razer products directly in the UAE. Notable Razer products available for broadcasters include razer seiren mini ultra-compact, razer seiren X cardiod Condenser, wazer Kraken X USB-7.1 digital surround, Razer kraken tournament edition, Razer black shark V2 X gaming Headset and many more. Customers can purchase their preferred Razer Products in UAE either as a first time customer, by registering online or placing an order through the order section under My Account section for regular shoppers. Customers are also free to reschedule their delivery time and date by simply placing a call through or directly contacting Firstbuy.com's courier service to request for a change in delivery date and time.



About Firstbuy.com

Firstbuy.com is a preferred destination for online purchase of IT components, gaming, PC Peripherals & Accessories. They have over twenty years' experience of unsurpassed excellence in trading and distribution of electronics and accessories, with distribution cutting across the UAE. They also offer gaming accessories and gaming chair products but, with shipping delivery covering the UAE. People in need of Gaming Chair in UAE can go on to place their order on Firstbuy.com's online platform.



Contact Information:



FIRSTBUY

Phone: +97143256010

E-mail: support@firstbuy.com

Web: https://firstbuy.com