FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

Fort Worth, TX based FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. On November 12, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") filed a lawsuit against FirstCash, Inc. and Cash America West, alleging that the two companies violated the Military Lending Act by charging higher than the allowable 36% annual rate on pawn loans to active-duty service members and their dependents. The CFPB's lawsuit seeks an injunction, redress for affected borrowers, and a civil money penalty. Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) declined from $97.04 per share on October 28, 2021, to as low as $62.35 per share on November 26, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the MLA and the Order, that FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order, that FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of FirstCash's violations of the MLA and the Order, and that as a result, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational, and financial harm if FirstCash's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.



