FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) shares over potential securities laws violations by FirstCash, Inc. was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by FirstCash, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Fort Worth, TX based FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. FirstCash, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.86 billion in 2019 to over $1.63 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income fell from $164.61 million in 2019 to $106.57 million in 2020.



On November 12, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") filed a lawsuit against FirstCash, Inc. and Cash America West, alleging that the two companies violated the Military Lending Act by charging higher than the allowable 36% annual rate on pawn loans to active-duty service members and their dependents. The CFPB's lawsuit seeks an injunction, redress for affected borrowers, and a civil money penalty.



Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) declined from $97.04 per share on October 28, 2021, to as low as $62.35 per share on November 26, 2021.



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.