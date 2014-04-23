Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Firstmark Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Firstmark Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Firstmark Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Firstmark Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Firstmark Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Firstmark Corporation (Firstmark) is a manufacturer of various components and sub-assemblies for military, civil and commercial aircraft. Firstmark operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Firstmark Aerospace Corp. (Firstmark Aerospace), Firstmark Controls, Aircraft Belts Inc. (ABI), Twin Commander Aircraft, LLC (Twin Commander) and Centroid, Inc. (Centroid). The company designs, manufactures and repairs electromagnetic, electronic and mechanical systems and components for aircraft. It also offers aircraft safety restraints for crew, passengers and medical applications. The company also provides OEM parts and services for Twin Commander aircraft and operates a factory-authorized service center network for the commander fleet of aircraft. Firstmark is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Firstmark Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153125/firstmark-corporation-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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