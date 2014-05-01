Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of FirstRand Private Bank : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "FirstRand Private Bank"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "FirstRand Private Bank" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Quickly enhance your understanding of "FirstRand Private Bank"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Key Highlights

FirstRand Private Bank (FRPB) is the private banking and wealth management arm of FirstRand Limited (FirstRand), which is based in South Africa. The company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence). Its service offerings include personalized banking, investment consulting, brokerage services, portfolio management, financial advisory, tax planning, retirement planning, trust services, and estate planning services. The company offers these services through RMB Private Bank, FNB Private Clients, FNB Trust Services, Islamic Finance, Ashburton and FirstRand Trustees, and Barnard Jacobs Mellet Holdings Private Client Services (Pty) Limited (BJM). The company has a presence in South Africa, Nigeria, India, UAE, China, Angola, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia. FRPB is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.



Companies Mentioned



FirstRand Private Bank



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