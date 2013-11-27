Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Firstsource Solutions Limited (FSL) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Firstsource Solutions Limited (FSL) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Firstsource Solutions Limited'.



WMI's 'Firstsource Solutions Limited (FSL) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Firstsource Solutions Limited' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Firstsource Solutions Limited'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Firstsource Solutions Limited (Firstsource) is an outsourcing business solutions provider, based in India. The company offers various outsourcing services including First Customer Intelligence, which measures customer sentiment, emotions and behavior across multiple communication channels and provides actionable insights, and FirstChat, which enables clients to provide cross-platform chat facility to the customers comprising text, graphics and video capabilities. It provides services related with customer acquisition, customer care, billing and collections, transaction processing and business research and analytics. The company's services for the insurance industry include annuities servicing, claims management, underwriting, policy administration, transaction processing, product up selling and cross selling, and consulting services. It leverages the Rightsource delivery model, with 71% of the services being delivered from the same geography where the client is located. Firstsource offers its solutions to telecommunications, media, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance sectors. It caters to more than 100 clients from North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions from its 48 delivery centers in India, Ireland, Philippines, Sri Lanka, the UK and the US. Firstsource is headquartered in Mumbai, India.



Companies Mentioned



Firstsource Solutions Limited



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