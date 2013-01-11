Fischer Plumbing Continues Its Major Sponsorship of Washington's SisterSchools.org

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- As major supporters of the Seattle and Washington area communities they serve, Seattle plumbing leaders Fischer Plumbing was once again front and center as major supporters of SisterSchools.org at their recent annual Charity Auction held at the Museum of Flight. Fischer Plumbing has been a leader in all things plumbing since 1977 by providing reliable, prompt and courteous plumbing services such as sewer and drain cleaning to Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Issaquah, Mercer Island and West Seattle areas.



For Fischer Plumbing, being a leading business in the Seattle area is about more than providing quality plumbing services. For the plumbing leaders, it is also about major support and investment within the communities that they serve. As a part of that ongoing community service, Fischer Plumbing continues its major sponsorship of SisterSchools.org and was once again a major presence at their Annual Charity Auction held recently at the Museum of Flight.



SisterSchools.org partners with American schools and school children to obtain school supplies and sports equipment from them and distribute them to children in schools in Uganda by the container full. "In addition to supporting many other community-minded efforts and organizations, we have been an enthusiastic and proud year-round contributor to SisterSchools for a number of years,” said Fischer Plumbing President Daryl Miller. “We fully support their mission, which helps children in developing countries while simultaneously helping our community’s children learn the lesson and joy of giving and social responsibility.”



Since 1977, Fischer Plumbing has brought a high level of expertise and service in Sewer and Drain Services, Furnace Repair, Remodel Plumbing and Repiping that has made them a leader among Seattle plumbing contractors.



Their plumbers’ attention to detail, responsiveness and respectful, courteous treatment to every customer has helped them complete thousands of projects perfectly the first time. Fischer Plumbing only employ conscientious, highly skilled professionals that live all around Seattle and the Eastside, which enables them to provide timely service to customers anywhere in the area. With 24/7 service, high-tech know how, years of on-the-job training, and intentional under-booking to leave room for any plumbing emergency, Fischer plumbers are well respected amongst the community.



Using only the highest quality materials, fixtures and equipment, they are officially licensed and bonded with the state of Washington. While Fischer Plumbing also clearly explains options and estimates on site, Seattle area homeowners can also find a wealth of information on many aspects of plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer repair and much more at the website.



In addition to supporting SisterSchools.org, Fischer Plumbing also supports Local Little League, Faith Based Communities, KPLU, and participates monthly in cleaning up the highways.



“As community members we have a responsibility to help contribute to the common good and continually look for opportunities to support the community beyond their plumbing needs into the future,” said Miller. For more information, please visit http://www.fischerplumbing.com/



About Fischer Plumbing

