New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Fish and Fish Products in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Over 2007-2012 Saudi Arabia's market for fish and fish products sees average annual growth of 14% due to expanding population and increasing customer purchasing power. Saudi Arabia remains extremely dependent on imports in terms of seafood as foreign suppliers account for 91% of domestic demand in 2012. Saudi industry of fish and fish products sees negligible annual growth and remains grossly underdeveloped. Industry predicted to see average growth of 9% per year over 2013-2018 due to government support, but limited by overfishing and pollution of Red Sea.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Fish and Fish Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1512. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Fish and Fish Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1512 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Processed, Chilled and Frozen Seafood, Salted, Dried or Canned Seafood.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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