New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. This Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Fish and Fish Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Report Findings Include:
- Although fish remained of minor importance in the diet of Saudi people, the demand for its products increased in the country, with sales growing by 10% per year over the 2000-2011 review period.
- Total Saudi fish consumption reached 100,000 tonnes per annum in 2000, while value sales amounted to SR2.7 billion. Approximately 90% of fish and shrimps were produced locally, while the remainder was imported mainly from Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Japan. By 2011, demand for fish almost tripled, to SR7.1 billion. Imports constituted 21% of this, with Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore as main foreign trade partners.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fish and Fish Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fish and Fish Products in Spain: Industrial Report
- Fish and Fish Products in Australia: Industrial Report
- Fish and Fish Products in Germany: Industrial Report
- Fish and Fish Products in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Fish and Fish Products in France: Industrial Report
- Fish and Fish Products in Japan: Industrial Report
- Fish and Fish Products in the US: Industrial Report
- Fish and Fish Products in the United Kingdom: Industrial Report
- Fish and Fish Products in China: Industrial Report
- Fish and Fish Products in Italy: Industrial Report