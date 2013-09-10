Fish and Seafood in China - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fish and Seafood in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- In 2012, total volume sales of fish and seafood increased by 4%, reaching 53 million tonnes in China. Sustainable double-digit growth of fish and seafood production contributed to this growth, thanks to the enlarged farming areas and improved catching capacity in the review period. In addition, farming contributed to 67% of the total production volumes; in particular, 88% for molluscs and cephalopods.
Euromonitor International's Fish and Seafood in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Crustaceans, Fish, Molluscs and Cephalopods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fish and Seafood market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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