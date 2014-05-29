Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fish and Seafood in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Fish and seafood achieved total volume growth of 2% in 2013. This was driven mostly by imports, as national aquaculture in Mexico had not yet developed to its full potential in 2013. Low yields from national commercial fishing have resulted in increasing prices in fish and seafood.
Euromonitor International's Fish and Seafood in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Crustaceans, Fish, Molluscs and Cephalopods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fish and Seafood market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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