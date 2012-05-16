"Fish Farming in China" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from IBISWorld: "Fish Farming in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- The Fish Farming Industry in China includes businesses that breed and raise marine creatures (plants and animals) commercially. These establishments use intervention methods in the rearing process to enhance production, such as holding in captivity, regular stocking, feeding, and protection from predators. Marine fishing and freshwater fish farming are not included in the industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dalian Zhangzidao Fishery Group Co., Ltd., Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co., Ltd., Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-Tech Co., Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
