Fish Oil Omega-3 Capsules OmegaMx Now Available at a Discount at Amazon

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Better Living Solutions LLC, a company that specializes in selling a wide variety of safe and all-natural supplements, has just announced a new promotion on Amazon for its popular OmegaMx fish oil capsules. For a limited time, shoppers who enter in “OMEGA320” during checkout will get 20 percent off their order.



Although the OmegaMx fish oil omega-3 product has only been on the market since January of this year, it is already creating quite a buzz among people who are looking for high-quality omega-3 supplements. Since May, the OmegaMx fish oil capsules have also been available on Amazon.



In recent years, Omega-3 has been getting a lot of attention for its positive impact on overall health. According to many studies, supplementing with Omega-3 can help to support cardiovascular health and normal blood pressure; reduce inflammation; boost the immune system, and improve circulation and brain functioning. Because the body cannot manufacture Omega-3 on its own, it must come through the diet. In order to be sure they are getting enough of this valuable nutrient, many people rely on Omega-3 capsules like OmegaMx.



Unlike other types of Omega 3 supplements that can cause people to suffer from “fish burps” and an unpleasant aftertaste, the OmegaMx capsules feature an enteric coating that cause them to dissolve in the intestines and not in the stomach; this eliminates any unpleasant digestive side effects. In addition, because the capsules are not being “attacked” by stomach acids, more of the product’s healthful EPA and DHA can be absorbed into the body.



OmegaMx is also a highly concentrated form of Omega-3 that is free of PCBs; each capsule contains 70 percent Omega-3 EPA and DHA fatty acids, which is more than double the amount found in most other fish oil supplements. Specifically, two softgels provide 840 mg of EPA and 560 mg of DHA.



The source of the fish oil that is found in OmegaMx is sardines, a deep ocean water fish that are harvested from the Nordic Sea. The oil is molecularly distilled and purified, and manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered and inspected facility.



Better Living Solutions is also offering a money back guarantee on the OmegaMx product; the company will issue a full refund to the customer, including shipping and handling costs, and they will even send them pre-paid return labels for any remaining unopened bottles.



About Better Living Solutions

Dedicated to helping health-conscious consumers improve the quality of their health naturally, Better Living Solutions LLC is a leading provider of safe, all-natural supplements. All of the company's supplements are produced in an FDA-approved facility using only the highest quality ingredients. Good Nutrition Center is a web site owned by Better Living Solutions, LLC. Better Living Solutions' products are now available through its new Amazon store front at www.amazon.com/shops/goodnutritioncenter, or by phone 24/7/365 at 1-800-476-1286. For more information about OmegaMx, please visit http://www.amazon.com/OmegaMx-Omega-Supplement-Inflammation-Concentrated/dp/B009WQHL3C