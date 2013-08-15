Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Fish oil consists of the three essential fatty acids, EPA, DHA and ALA, all of which are vital for normal metabolism. Known to provide multiple heart and health benefits by reducing cholesterol levels, reducing inflammation and lowering blood pressure, these omega-3 fatty acids are centralized in the brain and are also important to brain development and cognitive functioning. Although fish oil’s main claim to fame is its powerful heart function benefit, Diet Doc’s Ultra-Pure 700 mg fish oil capsules may also reduce the frequency and severity of painful and, oftentimes, debilitating migraine headaches. Many hesitate to make fish oil a part of their daily regimen due to the fishy tasting reflux. Because Diet Doc’s specially formulated fish oil capsules are enteric coated, the capsule dissolves in the intestine, rather than the stomach, leaving no fishy smell, reflux, or bad breath.



Pain, nausea, vomiting, mood changes, depression, irritability, vision problems, sensitivity to light, sound and smells are all symptoms of migraines which are often preceded by an aura, characterized by visual disturbances, dizziness and/or tingling sensations. These headaches typically begin as the result of inflammation of blood vessels in the brain which is triggered by the release of certain chemicals.



Benefiting from decades of scientific nutrition research, Diet Doc offers the nation’s most efficient, natural, and safe way to lose weight fast, now including new pure fish oil capsules. With personally designed hCG weight loss diets, each designed specific to every patient’s medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs, combined with medically supervised 100% pure prescription medication, the company has helped thousands of Americans lose unwanted and unhealthy excess weight. This powerful combination of nutrition and medically supervised diet plans has the ability to signal the brain to target fat stores that have been trapped in the cells of the body, releasing them into the bloodstream to be burned as the primary energy source.



Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diet is available to qualified patients subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consult and cannot be found on store shelves. Clients seeking a weight loss clinic in San Francisco California will be happy to know that Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets are available nationwide via the national Telemedicine system. After consult with one of Diet Doc’s in-house physicians, supplies and materials can be shipped practically anywhere in the United States directly to the patient’s door. These natural and safe hCG weight loss diet plans help patients quickly target the most troubling and bulky areas of the body, losing excess fat in the most stubborn and difficult areas such as the underarms, thighs, hips, and belly.



In addition to Ultra-Pure Fish Oil Capsules, Diet Doc offers a wide selection of healthy and natural diet foods, low in carbohydrates and high in protein, as well as a vast collection of prescription and non-prescription strength vitamin and mineral supplements essential to healthy weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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