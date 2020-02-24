Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Global Fish Protein Concentrate Market: Overview



The global fish protein concentrate market is a fairly consolidated landscape as majority of manufacturers focus on joint ventures, solid distribution of partnerships, and target global acquisitions. Additionally, research and innovation play a key role in the shaping of the global fish protein concentrate market. Over the last several years, key advancements in capturing, storing, and transporting fishes have led to major improvements in fish production. However, booming consumption of fish proteins to support diet needs, and nutrition are expected to drive higher innovation in the field. Additionally, the rising downward pressure on pricing is expected to open the competitive field in the near future as the fish protein concentrate market prepares to welcome new players to take up untapped opportunities.



Global Fish Protein Concentrate Market: Notable Developments



A new study published in the Animal Feed Science and Technology suggests that a new supply method using fish by-products can promise a pure protein-ingredient. This ingredient ideal for aquaculture diets can come from pH-shift process. Additionally, the researchers also clai that it can potentially replace classic fish meal production. The study may take a while to materialize in commercial production. However, it holds a major promise for manufacturers in the fish protein concentrate market. Due to high demand for amino acids, the requirement for fishmeal continues to rise. This rising demand led to major price fluctations in recent years. There is a key untapped opportunity in the market to provide natural varieties of fishmeal. Studies like these can pave way for lucrative potential growth in the fish protein concentrate market in the near future.



In October 2019, President Trump signed a new agreement increasing tariffs on several imported goods from China. The new order would see an increased import duty of 30% rising from 25% for the foreseeable future. Many varieties of fresh fish are likely to be affected by this order. The new list heavily taxes main varieties of fish including eels, trout, ornamental fish, tuna, and a host of others. The news is likely to be the one to watch out in the coming months as trade war intensifies and competition intensifies in the global fish protein concentrate market.



Global Fish Protein Concentrate Market: Drivers and Restraints



The global fish protein concentrate market consists of a wide variety of products ideal for providing ready-made strength enhancing diet for human consumption. In recent times, lack of physical exercise, rise of illnesses like diabetes, and health awareness are driving more people to rely on increased consumption of proteins. However, gaining proteins is a luxury for many as fast-foods and large-scale commercial agriculture makes it difficult to obtain natural growth. Hence, many high-end consumers rely on several available protein concentrates varieties to support strength-enhancing activities like fitness regime, sports, and body-building.



The fish protein variety is likely to emerge as a major winner as flavor of fish protein concentrates and its wide array of benefits are likely to drive growth. The rising demand for fish proteins in animal feeds is also likely to open new venues for growth for players in the fish protein concentrate market.



Global Fish Protein Concentrate Market: Geographical Analysis



The global fish protein concentrate market focuses on key regions around the world including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, various country-wise customizations will offer a detailed insight on growth, trends, and insightful forecasts.