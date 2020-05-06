Fish Protein Market Prospects Outlook 2019-2026 and Top Key Players - Aroma NZ, Bevenovo Co, BioOregon Protein

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Fish protein is a rich food additive, which is a colorless and tasteless powder obtained from whole fish. Three types of fish proteins are available in the market, which include fish protein concentrate, fish protein hydrolysate, and fish protein isolate. Yellowtail amberjack, Tuna, Anchovy, Coho Salmon, Trout, Snapper, Tilapia, Bluefish, Pollock, Grouper, Sardines, Mackerel, Cod, Haddock, Flounder, Perch, and Halibut are various types of fishes from which fish protein is extracted. Fish protein majorly finds its application in animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The adoption of fish protein has been witnessed to be considerably high in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are catching up quickly.



The global fish protein market has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecasted period. This is attributed to rise in use of fish protein for livestock animals and increase in adoption of fish protein in pharmaceutical industries. In addition, increase in prevalence of diseases among poultry farms fuels the adoption of fish meal in the emerging countries such as China and India. This is attributed to the fact that fish meal contain s72% fish protein and helps to increase the resistance power of poultry birds against various diseases, which helps to increase their life span, thereby boosts the market growth. However, high cost of fish protein coupled with issues regarding storage and high transportation cost limit the growth of the global market. In addition, rise in hesitance among consumers to purchase sea food and aqua products due to alarming increase in water pollution restricts the growth of the global market. Conversely, surge in demand for trendy cosmetics such as nutricosmetics, which contain fish protein and rise in popularity of fish protein among youth are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the fish protein market.



Major Key Players of the Fish Protein Market are:

Aroma NZ, Bevenovo Co., Limited, BioOregon Protein, Mukka Seafood Industries, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd, Nutrifish, Qingdao Future Group, Scanbio Marine Group, and Taian Health Chemical Co., Ltd. The other players operating in the global fish protein market are AACL Bioflux, Colpex International, Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products, Omega Protein, Peterlabs Holdings, Shenzhen Taier, and Siam Industries International.



Download PDF to Know the Impact of COVID-19 on "Fish Protein Market" at: https://bit.ly/3bbdCRs



The global fish protein market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into fish protein concentrate (FPC), fish protein hydrolysate (FPH), and fish protein isolate (FPI). By application, it is fragmented into animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Fish Protein Market covered are:

Fish Protein Concentrate (FPC)

Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH)

Fish Protein Isolate (FPI)



Major Applications of Fish Protein Market covered are:

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Fish Protein consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Fish Protein market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Fish Protein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Fish Protein with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://bit.ly/35MZT2x



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fish Protein Market Size

2.2 Fish Protein Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fish Protein Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Fish Protein Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fish Protein Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fish Protein Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Fish Protein Sales by Product

4.2 Global Fish Protein Revenue by Product

4.3 Fish Protein Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Fish Protein Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://bit.ly/2WAHDVN



In the end, Fish Protein industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com