Fish4loans.com.au Provides Fast & Easy Access to New Car Loans

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Think about getting a new car loan or any loan for that matter, and immediately the dread of having to go to a bank, one that want’s to know every last detail of your life before considering that loan, looms like a 10-foot wall before you, according to one Australian online new car loans provider.



James Clark, head of the Australian loans company, http://www.fish4loans.com.au, notes how disheartening it is for some people who have to jump through hoop after hoops before determining whether they are qualified for a car loan.



“We have seen it time and time again, where the establish banks and lenders have made people suffer before they are given a car loan. We just couldn’t stand it anymore, and so we have responded with http://www.fish4loans.com.au, which is specifically designed to provide fast, hassle free access to new car loans,” says Clark.



http://www.fish4loans.com.au provides the fastest way to a new car loan, adds Clark.



To access this express way to a new car loan, it simply takes the loan applicant just a moment to plug in a few details and he or she will be able to access some of the best car loan rates available.



“Small car loans up to $5,000 are available for employed Australians, with not so perfect credit score,” says Clark who admits loans are available to employed customers with bad credit.



However, better rates are available for customers with good credit. “Car loans over $5,000, for example, are reserved for people with good credit,” notes Clark.



However, as the one-stop shop for all loan needs, http://www.fish4loans.com.au is known provide access to the best loan rates from all the major banks and other lenders.



“Not only do we provide our clients with speedy access to the best rates available for banks and other loan providers, but we save them time when shopping around for new loans,” says Clark.



For further information, please visit the following website:



http://www.fish4loans.com.au/car-loan/



FROM: http://www.fish4loans.com.au, Buddina, QLD, Australia, http://www.fish4loans.com.au/car-loan/

MEDIA CONTACT: James Clark, Editor, +61 756414715,james@fish4loans.com.au