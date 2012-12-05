Fishbowl Inventory Addresses Order Fulfillment for Small Manufacturers

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Order fulfillment software helps manufacturers keep supply chains and warehouses running smoothly. Keeping track of all of shipments and inventory levels so customers always receive the right products in a timely manner is a significant challenge. Fishbowl Inventory offers a number of tools to help with the following order fulfillment processes:



- Multiple Vendors: Fishbowl Inventory allows manufacturers to monitor vendors’ performance and to cultivate several options in case one vendor falls behind or cannot deliver an essential order.



- Picking: Using a mobile device, manufacturers can quickly find any product in the warehouse and also determine if enough products are available to fulfill an order.



- Packing: Fishbowl Inventory helps manufacturers determine what size containers should be used to pack orders. It also allows packing multiple orders at the same time.



- Shipping: Fishbowl Inventory integrates with UPS and FedEx, and it will soon be certified as UPS Ready, which means it will be able to calculate shipping costs, notify UPS to pick up packages, and more.



- Reordering: Instead of having to manually reorder each product when it gets low, manufacturers can set up automatic reorder points, which will avoid stockouts and save time.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price. Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



