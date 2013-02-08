Fishbowl Inventory and QuickBooks Integrations Great for Supplier of First Aid Safety Training

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- WNL Safety Products has been a leading supplier of first aid and CPR training products to both independent and national training organizations since 1995. The company has become one of the largest original equipment suppliers in the United States. Since 2000 the company has served the health and safety training market, providing products to some of the largest training organizations and centers, including the American Red Cross, The American Heart Association, National Safety Council, and PADI. The company has award winning products such as the Family First Aid Kit and Ready-To-Go Emergency Preparedness Kit.



By producing kits in large volumes and eliminating layers of distribution, WNL offers significant savings on many first aid, CPR, training and emergency products. At Software Advice, Audrey from WNL Safety Products noted that the company has been using Fishbowl Inventory for a few years now, adding, “Our favorite feature is the ability to have multiple pricing levels for multiple products and multiple customers. The options are limitless. We also love the ability to buy in bulk, case or pallet quantities and sell by individual units….since Fishbowl is so easily integrated with Quickbooks, many of our reports are run through Quickbooks.”



Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



About Fishbowl

Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



