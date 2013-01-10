Fishbowl Inventory Helps Small Manufacturers with Contingency Plans

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Small manufacturers are working to keep the doors open and rarely prepared for an emergency. Often there is no backup plan when some vital system fails. Fishbowl Inventory suggests that it is important to prepare for disasters. It would not take a natural disaster to leave a small manufacturing business in ruins. Supply disruptions, IT problems, and other issues can unexpectedly leave devastation.



Fishbowl Inventory allows small industrial companies to evaluate how vendors doing at getting supplies in a timely manner and at a fair price. The technology allows firms to consider if there is there room for improvement. The result is that manufacturers either strengthen ties with current vendors or seek out new vendors.



Similarly, if a shipment fails to reach its destination for any reason, industrial firms need to know about it quickly so the problem can be corrected. Fishbowl Inventory allows product tracking and notes when shipped items reach certain points across their journey to their final destination. If late, immediate alerts are created.



Server hosting is another benefit of Fishbowl Inventory. Computer crashes happen from time to time. Fishbowl clients never worry about losing data at any given second due to a server-hosting solution. Fishbowl Hosted Services back up information throughout each day and house it in a secure, offsite facility.



Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



Manufacturers benefit in many ways by using Fishbowl’s Manufacturing Option. Fishbowl provides several competitive advantages, including configurable bills of materials, instructions, and stages; tracks tens of thousands of parts and integrates with QuickBooks.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



