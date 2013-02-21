Fishbowl Inventory Helps U.S. Manufacturers Compete with China

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Manufacturing has been one of the few bright spots of the U.S. economy for the past several years. This is a result, in large part, of manufacturers’ ingenuity in cutting costs and finding more efficient ways to do business. As long as they continue to think creatively, Fishbowl Inventory is committed to helping U.S. manufacturers prevail.



While China, Mexico and other countries have the advantage of cheaper labor, U.S. manufacturers are coming up with creative ways to lower costs and deliver products. China’s advantages of a huge workforce and cheap currency are no match for superior processes. While many foreign manufacturers rely on outdated manufacturing methods and inefficient equipment, U.S. manufacturers are developing new ways to streamline production by building more efficient machines to do work that used to require several older machines according to Fishbowl Inventory.



Customers are looking for the best price and the best value. Some Chinese imports have been plagued by issues of poor quality and even negative health effects. By maintaining high standards for their products, U.S. companies may not always offer the best price, but they are much more likely to earn a reputation for having longer-lasting and more desirable products.



Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



