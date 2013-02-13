Fishbowl Inventory Highly Endorsed by Industrial Supply Distributor First Place Supply

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- John from First Place Supply noted on Software Advice that Fishbowl Inventory Software has changed their business, noting, “We're an Industrial Supply Distributor with multiple warehouses and multiple sales offices. Connecting sales to the warehouse, sales to accounting, and accounting to the warehouse is a monumental task when you're trying to do everything in Quickbooks. Fishbowl has by far been the best money we have invested in our business this year. It was difficult to implement at first, because the staff did not want to change the way they did things and the system did not match what we were doing previously. Fishbowl's way has turned out to be better. Our employees wouldn't know what to do now if they didn't have access to Fishbowl.”



The First Place Supply review was written after a year's use, after processing thousands of orders, adding 700 vendors, and thousands of products entered. “As far as we can tell, the only thing we'll need are more user licenses as our company continues to grow with the help of Fishbowl Inventory,” John shared.



Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



