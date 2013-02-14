Fishbowl Inventory Highly Endorsed by Small Commercial Equipment Company Mr Hand Truck

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Mr Hand Truck is in the Commercial Equipment, N.E.C. industry located in Bronx, New York. Edwin from Mr Hand Truck shared on Software Advice that, “Fishbowl Inventory is the best Distribution software that I have ever used. Now I can make purchase orders, receipts, sale orders, quotations, take credit cards, bill of materials, manufacture orders, transfer orders and much more. After that I can transfer all the information to Quickbooks automatically. I couldn't find software with all that functionality for that price. Everything that I found was much more expensive than Fishbowl Inventory.”



Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



About Fishbowl Inventory

Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



Fishbowl

http://www.fishbowlinventory.com

Mary Michelle Scott, President

mary.scott@fishbowlinventory.com

801.882.3192