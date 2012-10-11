Fishbowl Inventory Management for Small Manufacturers Profiled in AS411

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently contributed a feature article regarding small and midsized manufacturers and how growth requires better systems and inventory control. The article appeared in AS411.com (Accounting Software 411).



According to Cutler, new employees herald new orders and new inventory management requirements. Most of the SMB manufacturers are using QuickBooks, yet need a new solution to cut operation time and expenses as well as to create a web-based order entry system.



When SMB manufacturers efficiently manage the entire inventory the result is a sharp reduction in business expenses incurred. Fishbowl Inventory software, as a QuickBooks add on software, seamlessly integrates with QuickBooks, giving SMB manufacturers total control over both accounting and inventory records in one place.



Fishbowl Inventory is represented in more than seventy manufacturing industrial sectors and offers extensive training and support resources through its training videos, online tutorials, in-house specialists and other resources. Fishbowl Intuit’s Gold Partner status, the highest level of service third-party integrators can achieve, has held this high ranking for a decade.



The prognosis for Fishbowl is expansive as more manufacturers know that the days of Excel inventory management are not working as growth and new hiring indicate the need for better processes and better tools to continue growing most efficiently.



About Fishbowl and the Manufacturing Option

Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



Manufacturers benefit in many ways by using Fishbowl’s Manufacturing Option. Fishbowl provides several competitive advantages, including configurable bills of materials, instructions, and stages; tracks tens of thousands of parts and integrates with QuickBooks.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



Fishbowl Enterprise is an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution for SMBs with a robust feature set that allows Fishbowl to provide organizations with all the components required to meet their inventory and business management needs as well as to cloud accessibility,



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



