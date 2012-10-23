Fishbowl Inventory Management Profiled in AutomationMedia.com

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently contributed a feature article regarding small and midsized manufacturers and how growth requires better systems and inventory control. The article titled “Small Manufacturers Look to Justify Automation Technology ROI,” appears in the current issue of AutomationMedia.com.



According to Cutler, “Tight budgets, limited resources, and too few hours in the day plague most small manufacturers. Growth is uncomfortable and these small businesses need extra rigor when buying any software solution for the business. Ultimately the challenge is to determine if the benefits of new technology are greater than the cost. Most commonly this is done by calculating an ROI (Return on Investment). There are several ways to calculate this, but the most common and practical is calculating the payback period on the purchase price, which often includes software and training, or the software alone.”



Many millions of these small and midsized manufacturers have simply turned to QuickBooks by Intuit for most accounting functionality. These companies are able to run business more efficiently and also use proven solutions that integrate with QuickBooks. For some of these very small companies the QuickBooks solution alone has been sufficient.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs at an affordable price.



There is little dispute that software is critical to remain competitive. Calculating the ROI includes the examination of several important concepts.



Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



Manufacturers benefit in many ways by using Fishbowl’s Manufacturing Option. Fishbowl provides several competitive advantages, including configurable bills of materials, instructions, and stages; tracks tens of thousands of parts and integrates with QuickBooks.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity. The complete article may be read at: http://www.automationmedia.com/ARDetail.asp?ID=112.



