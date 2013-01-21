Fishbowl Inventory Proves Best for Small Food Manufacturing Traceability

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Nutty Guys decided they needed to automate their inventory management by using Fishbowl Inventory software, barcode scanners, lot numbers, and other tools. Soon they were able to organize all of their products and have orders sailing smoothly to customers.



Nutty Guys is a Salt Lake City dried-fruit, nut, and candy manufacturer. They discovered the value of Fishbowl Inventory. The multimillion-dollar company produces and distributes hundreds of tons of snack foods each month. Several years ago they had grown so swiftly that they were facing challenges in keeping track of their inventory. Like other small food manufacturing companies required to comply with the new Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), lot traceability and ingredient traceability is critical.



To keep costs down, Nutty Guys prints black-and-white product labels, avoids flashy but pointless tactics, and minimizes the number of idle products in their warehouse. Also by measuring all the costs of labor, ingredients, and equipment that go into finished products, they can set appropriate prices for their customers. Fishbowl Inventory tracking has allowed the firm to monitor products from manufacture to sale, and orders from receipt to delivery. They find places to increase efficiency by analyzing each step of the production process, and they see which products they should stock up on by tracking sales.



Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



Manufacturers benefit in many ways by using Fishbowl’s Manufacturing Option. Fishbowl provides several competitive advantages, including configurable bills of materials, instructions, and stages; tracks tens of thousands of parts and integrates with QuickBooks.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



