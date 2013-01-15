Fishbowl Inventory Solves Business Challenges for Small Manufacturers

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Small manufacturing businesses face many challenges. Learning how to manage inventory, save time, plan ahead, and balance money needs presents a bigger challenge in the manufacturing sector where the margin of error is extremely thin. Fishbowl Inventory helps these start-up manufacturing enterprises with inventory management.



Fishbowl’s main purpose is to help companies manage inventory. Instead of waiting for a great inventory management solution, small businesses start enjoying all the features large companies expect at an affordable price. Manufacturers do not pay for unneeded features; however more advanced features are available when needed. Fishbowl grows with manufacturers allowing them to stay with the same software solution and just keep adding new tools with growth. Fishbowl offers barcode scanning, CRM, manufacturing, point of sale, QuickBooks integration, warehouse management and many other features.



Fishbowl Inventory (http://fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



Manufacturers benefit in many ways by using Fishbowl’s Manufacturing Option. Fishbowl provides several competitive advantages, including configurable bills of materials, instructions, and stages; tracks tens of thousands of parts and integrates with QuickBooks.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



