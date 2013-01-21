Fishbowl Inventory Understands the ERP Concerns of Midsized Manufacturers

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Fishbowl Inventory understands many of the concerns of midsized manufacturers. As a similar firm in size, there is often concern about growing at a healthy pace, taking care of current customers while expanding the base, and efficiently managing inventory and finances.



These and many other concerns are addressed by Fishbowl Enterprise, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution designed specifically for the middle market. Midsize businesses are in a challenging position because they are growing fast and have been in business for a few years; they are not small enough to be startups nor big enough to be market giants. They are in a constant state of flux as they shed small-business tactics and graduate to large-scale strategies.



This can be a tough transition. Enter Fishbowl Enterprise; it is much less expensive than high-end ERPs, and offers all the features companies need to cut costs and save time: complete accounting solution, warehouse management software, barcode software and hardware, manufacturing features, and more.



Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



Manufacturers benefit in many ways by using Fishbowl’s Manufacturing Option. Fishbowl provides several competitive advantages, including configurable bills of materials, instructions, and stages; tracks tens of thousands of parts and integrates with QuickBooks.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



