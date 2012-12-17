Fishbowl Inventory Wins 2012 Red Herring Global Award

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- In late November 2012 Fishbowl was named a Red Herring Global award winner. This is a huge achievement because very few companies are even invited to compete on this international stage each year. In May of this year, Fishbowl earned a spot on the prestigious Red Herring Top 100 North America list. This list includes the best companies on the continent based on their finances, annual revenue growth, competitive advantages, and many other factors. “This unprecedented achievement gave Fishbowl the opportunity to compete with 299 other companies from North America, Europe, and Asia to really test its mettle,” noted Robert Lockard of Fishbowl.



At the Red Herring Global event, Fishbowl CEO David K. Williams gave a presentation about why Fishbowl deserves this honor. Apparently, his arguments were persuasive because by the end of the event his company was announced as one of the winners. Fishbowl increased its international reach in 2011 by working with an overseas businessman to create Fishbowl Australia, which serves the Australian and New Zealand business markets.



Fishbowl has increased the number of awards it has won each year since 2009. Over time, its awards have branched out from regional to national to now international. Lockard noted that, “Fishbowl continues to work hard not to win awards, but to serve its customers and deliver the best inventory management software for small and midsize businesses. These awards are just a natural result of Fishbowl’s focusing on the right areas.”



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price. Fishbowl Inventory http://www.fishbowlinventory.com is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



