Appliance Spares Warehouse Now Brings Quality Fisher and Paykel Spare Parts

Noble Park, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- When looking for quality fisher and paykel spare parts, no other company is better than Appliance Spares Warehouse. This acclaimed online home appliance spare parts distributor guarantees highest quality on all the products. They showcase original spare parts from all the top brands.



The company, being the authorized distributor for Fisher and Paykel spare parts, caters their appliance maintenance and repairing while designing and marketing spare parts for the same. Customers can easily avail branded and genuine spare parts for almost all of their home appliances from Appliance Spares Warehouse just by simply ordering. Every product will be shipped to the clients in no time.



While elaborating further, a representative stated, “It is a universal problem with many brands that despite the emphasis being given on usage of genuine parts, unavailability of the spares in time can lead to the alternative usage of non-genuine parts. You may have experienced this while searching for refrigerator spare parts or dishwasher spare parts. Availability can also be impacted by the scarcity of stocks, delay in shipping as well as due to the haziness in the return and warranty policies. But this is not the case at Appliance Spares Warehouse.”



Appliance Spares Warehouse has a full range of spare parts; in fact, some of the best Westinghouse spare parts are available here. This online distributor can cater all spare part requirements, be it for Refrigerator, Fridge, Freezer, Front & Top Load Washing Machine, Clothes Dryer, Gas & Electric Oven, Cook Top, Stove, Range, Rangehood or Air Conditioner.



Customers can avail any of the top brands, their range of spare parts include Hitachi Washing Machine Spares, Kelvinator spare parts, Hoover Washing Machine Spares, Westing House spare parts, chef oven spare parts and many others. All the products available at Appliance Spares Warehouse are 100% genuine and affordable.



About Appliance Spares Warehouse

Appliance Spares Warehouse is an Authorised Distributors for Electrolux & Fisher Paykel Spare Parts; we sell genuine manufactures spare parts. It is an Australian owned and operated company based in Victoria, keeping all its stock in its local warehouse. Orders are shipped daily direct from their warehouse to all parts of Australia. The company stores full range of accessories including Refrigerator Water Filters, oven cleaner, cook top cleaner, hot plate cleaner, and Range Hood filter cleaner, BBQ cleaner, Stainless Steel Cleaner and Dishwasher Descale.



For more information about chef oven spare parts, please visit http://appliancespares.com.au



Contact Detail:-

2/403

Princes Hwy Noble Park

Vic 3174

Phone:-03 9548-0033

Fax:-03 9574-0334