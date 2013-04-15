Fisher Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCI) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Fisher Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCI) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc to acquire Fisher Communications, Inc. for $41.00 per NASDAQ:FSCI share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:FSCI shares.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Fisher Communications, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:FSCI investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On April 11, 2013, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) and Fisher Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCI) ("Fisher") announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Sinclair Broadcast Group, will acquire Fisher Communications in a merger transaction valued at approximately $373.3 million.



Under the terms of the agreement, Fisher Communications shareholders will receive $41.00 in cash for each share of Fisher Communications common stock they own



However, given that Fisher Communications, Inc. rose after the takeover news in the open market slightly above the current offer, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NASDAQ:FSCI stockholders. More specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Fisher Communications Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



On April 12, 2013, NASDAQ:FSCI shares traded as high as $41.20 per share.



