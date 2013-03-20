Fisher Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCI) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation over potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Fisher Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCI) was announced concerning whether certain Fisher Communications officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of shares of Fisher Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Fisher Communications, Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Fisher Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCI) reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $174.40 million in 2010 to $163.97 million in 2011 and that its Net Income increased from $9.75 million in 2010 to $35.44 million in 2011. For the first three quarters in 2012 Fisher Communications, Inc. reported a combined nine months Total Revenue of $116.10 million with a combined nine months Net Income of $4.72 million.



On Feb. 28, 2013, Fisher Communications, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and fully Year 2012 financial results. Fisher Communications, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose to $168.2 million in 2012, compared to $163.97 million in 2011 and that its Net Income declined to $13.19 million in 2012.



Shares of Fisher Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCI) closed on March 19, 2013, at $38.39 per share.



