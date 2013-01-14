Fisher Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:FSCI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Fisher Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:FSCI) shares was announced concerning whether a takeover of Fisher Communications, Inc. would be unfair to investors in NASDAQ:FSCI shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Fisher Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:FSCI) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:FSCI shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to NASDAQ:FSCI investors.



On January 10, 2013, Fisher Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCI) announced that its Board of Directors has decided to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives intended to enhance shareholder value, which could result in, among other things, a possible sale of the Company.



However, Fisher Communications’ performance for its investors improved lately. For instance, Fisher Communications, Inc. reported that while its annual Revenue declined from $174.40 million in 2010 to $16.397 million in 2011 its Net Income rose from $9.75 million in 2010 to $36.87 million in 2011. Furthermore, shares of Fisher Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:FSCI) grew over the past recent years at an exceptional growth rate. In fact, NASDAQ:FSCI shares grew from as low as $8.70 per share in March 2009 to as high as $36.99 per share in October 2012.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Fisher Communications Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Fisher Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:FSCI) and purchased their Fisher Communications, Inc. shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



