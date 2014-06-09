FishFlix.com, A Renowned Christian DVD Store Is Offering Entertaining Christian Movies

Mora, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- FishFlix.com, a renowned Christian DVD store now brings a wide range of Christian entertaining movies at the most affordable prices. Now, one can enjoy movies with family which will enrich the mind and soul with pleasure. This is a one stop solution for having any kind of entertaining Christian movies. This online store has different segments such as biblical movies, romance movies, family movies, children movies, etc., and depending on the choice and requirement, one can buy movies via this online store.



Talking about Pure Flix Entertainment, one of the leading Christian Movies production company, a spokesperson from FishFlix.com mentioned, “Pure Flix has been a new and upcoming production company. Pure Flix newest release God’s Not Dead now available at www.FishFlix.com. God’s not Dead grossed over $60 million in box office and the DVD is set to hit the streets on August 5th, 2014”.



FishFlix.com is well positioned to provide Christian Family Entertainment as your source for Family entertainment, with Christian movies and other DVDs that will entertain everyone. When somebody is looking for Family fun, Christian DVDs are a great place to start. You can check out our newly added Love Comes Softly series, Well Goes the Heart series, Left Behind, The Miracle of the Widow and other dramas for the whole family. Watch for discounts on quality Christian entertainment for the whole family.



FishFlix.com offers movies which help to enhance knowledge about Christianity. These are ideal to be watched with families so that good values are instilled on kids as they explore the history of Christianity. In order to make things better and easier, this online store has categorized movies in various sections like Christian comedy on DVD, Christian history, Christian living, Christmas movies, Evangelistic movies, Christian documentary and many more.



About FishFlix.com

FishFlix.com, is an online store with a mission to bring The Greatest Christian and Family-Friendly Films in the World a Great Price. It is owned by Lukas Media and is a family owned company whose owner and staff believe that God is honored by hard work, good service and quality products. They hope that customers experience with FishFlix.com will reflect those qualities. Their business philosophy is guided primarily by two passages found in Colossian- “whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men” and “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”



For more information, please visit- http://www.fishflix.com/



Contact Details-

105 South Union Street

Suite 5

Mora, MN 55051