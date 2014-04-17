FishFlix.com, an Online Store for Christian Family Entertainment Movies Offers Them at Affordable Prices

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- FishFlix.com is an online store specializing exclusively in Christian family entertainment movies, and offering them at affordable prices. One can get the best collection of Christian movies and other DVDs for their family for everyone’s entertainment. If one is planning for family fun, these DVDs are a great choice.



They have recently added a new collection of DVDs similar to the Love Comes Softly series called When Calls the Heart, they also feature Left Behind, The Miracle of the Widow and other dramas for the whole family. Now with the great discounts, one will definitely find something from their collection. Their vast collection of Christian comedy DVDs such as Tim Hawkins, Mark Gungor, Ken Davis, Brad Stine and many others will make one’s day joyful and enthusiastic.



On the subject of customer service, a spokesperson from FishFlix.com mentions, “We are renowned for our firm relationship with customers as we always fulfil our orders on the next business day and fix any problems that occur immediately. Our goal is to always meet or exceed customers’ expectations. We believe working hard to serve our customers is a primary way to glorify God in business. Even if you have received a defective product, it will be exchanged for a new product at no charge and in a timely manner.”



Some of their favourite customers are those with a very specific interest; like Church History DVDs. Fishflix.com carries many films with the characters and the heritage of the Christian faith. You can learn about Martin Luther, John Wesley, the Amish and so much more in these movies that one can find only at FishFlix.com.



About FishFlix.com

FishFlix, formerly familychristianmovies.com, is an online store with a mission to bring The Greatest Christian and Family-Friendly Films in the World a Great Price. It is owned by Lukas Media and is a family owned company whose owner and staff believe that God is honored by hard work, good service and quality products. They hope that customers experience with FishFlix.com will reflect those qualities. Their business philosophy is guided primarily by two passages found in Colossians- “whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men” and “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him”.



For more information, please visit- http://www.fishflix.com/



Contact Details-

105 S Union St

Mora MN 55051

Phone: 918-481-9999