FishFlix.com Announces Availability of God's Not Dead DVD

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Carrying forward its tradition to inspire souls with its collection of life changing Christian and family films, FishFlix.com recently announced the availability of God’s not dead DVD. The film is about a young student who is also a devout Christian caught in a predicament; when he has to debate and prove the existence of God to his teacher, an atheist, or else he fails him. The movie not only fortifies faith in God, but also enlightens people who tend to back down from their faith every time they face an adversity.



Customers can easily order the God’s not dead DVD online from the official website of FishFlix.com. Their server with its superlative encryption ensures that all the transactions are safe. The credit card information and all other purchasing details remain confidential, encrypted and secure. In addition to this, the store offers the DVD at lower than retail prices and facilitates a striking saving of 36% to the buyers.



The store believes in the power of inspirational cinema to strengthen the belief of people in God. Elaborating on the same, a representative mentions, “We believe that media and entertainment are gifts from God that help us spread his message with creativity and excellence. It is our goal to serve you, and your family, in spending quality time with one another, learning and enjoying Christian films and TV programs that enrich your hearts while putting smiles on your faces!”



About FishFlix.com

FishFlix, formerly familychristianmovies.com, is an online store with a mission to bring The Greatest Christian and Family-Friendly Films in the World a Great Price. It is owned by Lukas Media and is a family owned company whose owner and staff believe that God is honored by hard work, good service and quality products. They hope that customers experience with FishFlix.com will reflect those qualities. Their business philosophy is guided primarily by two passages found in Colossians- “whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men” and “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”



For more information, please visit- http://www.fishflix.com/god-s-not-dead-dvd.html



Contact Details-

105 S Union St #5

Mora MN 55051

Phone: 918-481-9999