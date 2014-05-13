Mora, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- With the latest & technologically advanced ways to watch the favorite films, FishFlix.com offers Christian movies on Blu-ray to encourage and entertain customers. One can get their desired Blu-ray movies at the best possible prices only at FishFlix.com. Ultimate gift is among the most watched movies by those who love Christian films.



They also offer documentaries that extend across several genres and dive deep into their corresponding topics. Documentary films are one of the most useful and enjoyable ways to learn about various areas of your faith through the tool of film. Some of the renowned documentary films available at their store are The Heavens Declare, The Seventh Chamber, Gods Doorkeeper, and many more.



While discussing various Christian movies, a spokesperson from FishFlix.com mentions, “Apologetics and Creation are great products for home school and Christian schools to teach your children about God's marvellous creation. You’ll also find thought-provoking movies on creation and intelligent design. Discover movies here that will entertain you in a wide variety of ways that help people live out their Christian lives. Whether it’s the Amish, the Apostles or people throughout history, you will find amazing, extraordinarily interesting movies here that will satisfy what you are looking for.”



About FishFlix.com

FishFlix.com, formerly familychristianmovies.com, is an online store with a mission to bring The Greatest Christian and Family-Friendly Films in the World a Great Price. It is owned by Lukas Media and is a family owned company whose owner and staff believe that God is honored by hard work, good service and quality products. They hope that customers experience with FishFlix.com will reflect those qualities. Their business philosophy is guided primarily by two passages found in Colossians- “whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men” and “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

For more information, please visit- http://www.fishflix.com/



Contact Details-

105 S Union St #5

Mora MN 55051

Phone: 918-481-9999