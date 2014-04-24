FishFlix.com's Online Store Announces Availability of Christian Comedy DVDs at Attractive Prices

Mora, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- FishFlix.com, a well acclaimed online store, announces availability of Christian Comedy DVDs at attractive prices. With their wonderful discounted prices, one can surely find a huge collection of comedy DVDs such as Tim Hawkins, Mark Gungor, Ken Davis, Brad Stine and many others. The company is renowned for their strong relationship with the customers as they always meet one’s demands and expectations on time.



One won’t face any kind of grievances related to shipping orders such that, the company believes in solving all the queries promptly and properly. Even if the customer receives a defective product by any chances, the company will definitely exchange it for a new product at no extra charge.



Now the complete collection of Christian family entertainment movies is available at FishFlix.com at the best prices possible. Exclusively for Christian fans, they are offering movies which will surely take everyone along the path of Christian history. Now one will find these movies with rich in events, the characters and the heritage of the Christian faith.



Talking about Pure Flix Entertainment, a spokesperson from FishFlix.com mentions, “Pure Flix is the largest Christian movie studio that produces, distributes, and acquires Christ centered movies for the sole purpose of changing our culture for Christ, one heart at a time. FISHFLIX.com is proud to present wide selection of Pure Flix movies at great price. We also welcome you to our Spanish Christian Movies and DVD section. In this category you can browser Christian Films on DVD that has Spanish subtitles and/or Spanish audio track. Please check each title’s DVD features section to determine what is available.”



About FishFlix.com-

FishFlix.com, formally familychristianmovies.com, is an online store with a mission to bring The Greatest Christian and Family-Friendly Films in the World a Great Price. It is owned by Lukas Media and is a family owned company whose owner and staff believe that God is honoured by hard work, good service and quality products. They hope that customers experience with FishFlix.com will reflect those qualities. Their business philosophy is guided primarily by two passages found in Colossi- “whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men” and “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”



For more information, please visit- http://www.fishflix.com/

Contact Details-

8988 C South Sheridan Road

Tulsa OK 74133

Phone: 918-481-9999