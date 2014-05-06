JC's Sportfishing Ranks as a Top Fishing Operator in Cabo

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- JC’s Sportfishing is now ranked as a top fishing operator in the Cabo area. Their chartered services provide the best value for money spent when comparing their company to any other competitor within the area.



The owner and operator, Jerry Chapman has spent many years in the fishing business, and has built up a great reputation with all customers who have came in contact with JC’s Sportfishing facilities. With a fleet of 13 boats to chose from ranging between 20-60ft , they can handle any type of group over any occasion. Their top-quality gear and helpful crew mean that you don’t need to know anything about angling to land a delicious dinner. Their experienced staff will do all of the work while passengers sit back, relax and enjoy magnificent views.



Ranked as one of the top activities within Cabo on TripAdvisor, travelers are ecstatic after their experience with JC’s Fishing and leave rave reviews like “Just back from a fishing trip booked through JC's and would highly recommend that you book through Jerry if you are interested in fishing when in Cabo San Lucas. We fished aboard Jerry's personal boat the "Bob Marly" and had a blast with Alphonso and Coco.” And “Great fishing experience! We were so pleased with our trip last summer that I just booked again for this year! The Bob Marlin and crew were an excellent choice! Turned a lot of heads when we returned flying 5 Marlin flags!!” More reviews can be found at their Trip Advisor page:



http://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction_Review-g152515-d1204334-Reviews-JC_s_Sportfishing-Cabo_San_Lucas_Los_Cabos_Baja_California.html



About Jerry Chapman

Jerry Chapman is originally from Alaska and has been in Mexico for the past 22 years. He met his wife Ermy on the mainland of Mexico and they started Jc Sportfishing about 19 years ago. Jerry believes in running his business as family oriented and has a reputation as being hard working and honest. With many years in the fishing business in Cabo San Lucas Jerry has a great reputation with all his customers and is number one on Trip Adviser for Sport fishing charters and customer service.



Contact,

Website: http://www.jcsportfishing.com/

Email: jcsport@caboguide.zzn.com

Phone Number: 011 52 (624) 143-126