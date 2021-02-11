New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Fishmeal is the flour processed from the fish after milling and drying the fish and its specific body parts, while animal oil is the yellow or brown liquid collected by squeezing the fried fish. Fishmeal & fish oil is primarily used as an ingredient in animal and fish feeds. Fish oil is used mainly in farm-based fish feeds with a limited share of land-based animal feed.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Oceana Group Limited (South Africa), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), Tasa (South Africa), Marvesa Oils & Fats B.V. (Netherlands) and GC Rieber Oils AS (Norway).



Market Drivers



The market for fishmeal & fish oil was estimated at USD 8.87 billion in 2019 and is forecast to hit USD 15.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. The increasing trend of exchanging fishmeal & fish oil and increasing demand for quality fish globally are significant factors driving the growth of the global fishmeal & fish oil industry. Moreover, the ever-increasing demand for fish farming in export markets impacts the availability of superior fishmeal & fish oil for animal feed.



Regional Outlook



The U.S. led the industry, followed by the European Union and Japan, in revenue increases from the three main fishmeal & fish oil markets. However, a strong position of the U.S. dollar partly played a role in this. Salmon proceeds to consolidate its position as the top preference in seafood for U.S. customers, having overtaken tuna in 2017. In 2020, the market situation changed entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing guidelines, company shutdowns, and transport restrictions had a massive impact on the overall salmon market.



Segments covered in the report:



On the basis of source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Salmon & trout

Crustaceans

Marine fish

Carps

Tilapias

Others (eels, crabs, and lobsters)



On the basis of livestock application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Aquatic animals

Poultry

Swine

Cattle

Pets

Others (equine and other marine species)



On the basis of industrial application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Aquaculture

Pharmaceuticals

Fertilizers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



